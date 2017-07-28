Some City of Jackson residents experiencing discolored water

Friday the office of Mayor Lumumba released a statement saying the city of Jackson is working diligently to resolve a discoloration water issue.

The statement said, although the water is discolored it is safe for consumption, showering/bathing, cooking, and it is not harmful.

The following zip codes in the city are experiencing the issue:

39216

39211

39206

39202

To report discolored water, please Water Maintenance at 601.960.1778. Status updates will be disseminated through media outlets and CodeRed.

