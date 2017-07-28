Some City of Jackson residents experiencing discolored water - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Some City of Jackson residents experiencing discolored water

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Friday the office of Mayor Lumumba released a statement saying the city of Jackson is working diligently to resolve a discoloration water issue. 

The statement said, although the water is discolored it is safe for consumption, showering/bathing, cooking, and it is not harmful.

The following zip codes in the city are experiencing the issue:

  • 39216
  • 39211
  • 39206
  • 39202

To report discolored water, please Water Maintenance at 601.960.1778. Status updates will be disseminated through media outlets and CodeRed.

