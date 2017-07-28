Rally held for social workers from three counties

More than six thousand at-risk children in this state count on social workers for their well-being.

At a rally Friday in Brandon social workers and team members for the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services got a special thank you.

They were recognized for standing in the gap for children who may be in dangerous and abusive situations.

Dr. David Chandler, MDCPS Commissioner said, “I know we are saving these young children's lives. We're keeping them safe and we are making sure that they have a better quality of life than what they would have otherwise.”

Rankin County judge, Tom Broome told us, “Having somebody there to support you and help you in the times of need to get you back on your feet and give you hope and optimism about where you can go, is just so important."

Social workers and team members from Rankin, Madison and Yazoo counties participate in this rally each year.

