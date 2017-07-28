Deadly shooting case in Jackson will be sent to grand jury

New developments in Thursday night's deadly shooting involving a couple in Jackson’s Presidential Hills neighborhood.

Jackson police say the wife of the victim has been questioned and released. 35 year old Abrey Jones was found shot to death at the couple's home on Johns Adams Road. He had been shot in the head.

Commander Tyree Jones says details will be forwarded to a Hinds County grand jury.

The shooting happened after an alleged physical altercation between Jones, his wife, 37 year old Melissa Jones and their three young sons.

Commander Jones said Friday night, there were signs of physical injuries to one of the children.

