Friday President Trump named current Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as the new White House Chief of Staff.

Kelly replaces Reince Priebus.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) released a statement saying, " Unfortunately, as with most major decisions in this Administration, it is clear that this was rushed and not well thought out. The President and Republicans insisted the DHS Secretary be confirmed on day one but now the President leaves this critical national security cabinet post vacant. The timing could not be worse: the Senate went into summer recess today and a new Secretary will not be confirmed until the fall at the earliest. With the approval of the Senate, the President must now replace Secretary Kelly with someone who is experienced, measured, and understands that homeland security is not a partisan issue."

