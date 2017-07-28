New defensive coordinator Lance Pogue highlights 2017 Jackson Academy Raiders

JA has a high profile DC.

Former South Panola head coach Lance Pogue joins Larry Weems' staff at Jackson Academy. He won 5 state championships in 10 seasons at USP.

We asked Pogue about his transition to The Brickyard.

"Well, I've been there a long time. I had my years in the state public school system so Coach Weems and I have been friends a long time. Kids are kids and coaching is coaching, so the competition level may be a little different at times, but overall the kids want to win and they want to be good and as a coach you want to help them achieve that. So, it's all about the kids and helping them improve everyday."

Senior defensive end/tight end Walker Pedigo likes the addition. "He's a great coach. He's enthusiastic. A lot of his stuff is easy to pick up on. We're hoping to be effective throughout the fall."

Jackson Academy opens the season August 18th vs. Washington.

