Otis Riddley steps down, Marcellus Speaks named new Provine head coach

A JPS school had a coaching change just 3 weeks away from kickoff. Otis Riddley stepped down Friday as Provine head coach.

He reportedly will head to Co-Lin as an assistant coach.

Marcellus Speaks has been promoted from defensive coordinator to Provine head coach. Speaks shined at Jackson State before entering the coaching ranks. He led the Tigers in 2008 with 115 tackles, 20.5 TFL, and 5 sacks. Speaks was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and a AFCA All-American. He was a former Callaway assistant before heading to Ram City.

Provine opens the season August 18th vs. Jim Hill.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.