Vicksburg bridge collapses

Vicksburg city leaders are scrambling to find the money to fix a collapsed bridge. The collapse happened Thursday at the Kemp Bottom Road.

Road closed signs are blocking drivers from getting too close to the Kemp Bottom Road bridge. It has been closed since Monday after reports of its foundation shifting. But the problems began more than a decade before that.

“ It is my understanding around 2000 it started sliding in disrepair and we done some work on it and then we found it had started to slide again,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

The bridge sits over a bayou. Mayor George Flaggs says erosion is to blame for this collapse.

This is the main route to Entergy's Baxter Wilson power plant. Now officials are planning to build an alternate route.

“The Entergy plant provides power for three states: Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.”

Flaggs says The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to evaluate the bridge soon to see what needs to be done to fix it.

“There is a possibility there will be some disruptions if this water flow continues to create these problems. And it's coming from the water pressure from the Mississippi river that has over the time has gone up and down and allow itself to create a different pathway."

The mayor is working with city, state and federal officials to help pay for the project.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.