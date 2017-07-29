Authorities searching for escaped Webster County inmate

Webster County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.

Officials say Brian Dale James escaped from the jail before lock down.

Webster County Investigator Landon Griffin describes James as a 34-year-old white man, with red hair and blue eyes, who stands 5 '7" tall. James weighs about 215 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, a gray New Orleans Saints hat and white tennis shoes.

Police located the stolen sheriff's department truck James was driving in Choctaw County.

Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell says this is the first time James has escaped.

He was believed to have been accompanied by Emily White, of Eupora. White has been brought in for questioning.

The US Marshals Office is currently assisting in the search for James.

If you have any information on James whereabouts, you are asked to call the Webster County Sheriff's Department at 662-258-7701.

