Webster County inmate back in custody

An escaped Webster County inmate is back in custody after escaping the facility Friday night.

Officials say Brian Dale James escaped from the jail before lock down.

James was brought to custody in Choctaw County.

Investigators say James went back to his girlfriends’ house and that’s where he was found.

Choctaw Deputies and U.S. Marshals assisted in the search.

James is expected to face charges for his escape.

