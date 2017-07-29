Big crowds show up for sales tax holiday in Mississippi

Mississippi's sales tax holiday took place this weekend.

Stores saw big crowds this weekend as shoppers took advantage of the sales tax holiday.

Local stores, as well as big chains, rolled out the new products and extra merchandise for the holiday weekend.

This holiday is a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected for specific products.

This means you are getting a 7% break at the register.

Not all items put in the cart were tax free. The eligible items included clothes and shoes. The individual items could not cost more than $100, separately.

Many local retailers were also offering extra savings to add on top of the tax free items.

The sales tax holiday ends midnight Saturday.

