Long time Red Cross volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

North Korea has test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, leading experts to say much of the US is now within...More >>
North Korea has test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, leading experts to say much of the US is now within Pyongyang's range.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>