Long time Red Cross volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Trophine Davis (Source: American Red Cross) Trophine Davis (Source: American Red Cross)
L, R (Ivy Williams, CEO American Red Cross Mississippi Region; Kris Adams, Red Cross Dir. of Service to Armed Forces; Trophine Davis; Linda Lytle and Fred Lytle, daughter and son-in-law of Ms. Davis) L, R (Ivy Williams, CEO American Red Cross Mississippi Region; Kris Adams, Red Cross Dir. of Service to Armed Forces; Trophine Davis; Linda Lytle and Fred Lytle, daughter and son-in-law of Ms. Davis)
BROOKHAVEN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Today Ms. Trophine Davis turned 100-years-old and she had plenty to celebrate.

A party was held in her honor at the Silver Cross Nursing and Rehab Center in Brookhaven.

The theme for her party was American Red Cross. Davis was a long-time volunteer, who served during WWII and assisted wounded soldiers.

The festivity included line dancing and a performance by the center’s staff to the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”  A 90-year-old resident at Silver Cross led the happy birthday song to her.  

Volunteers and staff from the Mississippi Region American Red Cross attended. 

Ms. Davis was presented with a blanket knitted by service to the armed forces volunteers.

