Long time Red Cross volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

L, R (Ivy Williams, CEO American Red Cross Mississippi Region; Kris Adams, Red Cross Dir. of Service to Armed Forces; Trophine Davis; Linda Lytle and Fred Lytle, daughter and son-in-law of Ms. Davis)

Today Ms. Trophine Davis turned 100-years-old and she had plenty to celebrate.

A party was held in her honor at the Silver Cross Nursing and Rehab Center in Brookhaven.

The theme for her party was American Red Cross. Davis was a long-time volunteer, who served during WWII and assisted wounded soldiers.

The festivity included line dancing and a performance by the center’s staff to the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” A 90-year-old resident at Silver Cross led the happy birthday song to her.

Volunteers and staff from the Mississippi Region American Red Cross attended.

Ms. Davis was presented with a blanket knitted by service to the armed forces volunteers.

