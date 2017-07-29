Crystal Springs Factory Connection burglarized early Saturday mo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Crystal Springs Factory Connection burglarized early Saturday morning

Source: Crystal Springs Police Department Source: Crystal Springs Police Department
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Factory Connection in Crystal Springs was burglarized early Saturday morning. 

According to Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer, the suspect made off with approximately $1,100 in clothing around 1:30 a.m. 

If you have any information about this suspect, please call Crystal Springs Police.

