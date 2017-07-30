Jackson City Council to discuss challenging police chase law

Police chases are a hot topic around the Metro, especially as the number crossing city lines keeps rising.

Now, Councilman Kenneth Stokes is hoping to take his issue to the courts.

"They've taken a law that was going to be used for something good, to stop felons, to now they're using it for misdemeanors," said Councilman Stokes. "So either the court can make a determination that they must stop completely, or the court can make a determination that it's something used for felons."

Some of the councilmen, along with Jackson's Police Chief, Lee Vance, have asked in the past that other police departments not lead chases over misdemeanor crimes into the city of Jackson, feeling they endanger innocent citizens.

Now, Councilman Stokes wants to alter or altogether eliminate the law that allows the chases.

"Normally that's for felons. [I'm] talking about people robbing a bank, and you come from one county to another county, and the way the law is written, they even address it for sheriffs and constables. But we think this law needs to be challenged," said Councilman Stokes.

The mayor and councilmen will discuss that issue at this coming Tuesday's regular council meeting.

