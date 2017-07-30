Nissan workers hoping to unionize hold rally

Passionate Nissan workers drew a large crowd to a rally Sunday afternoon in the hopes to unionize.

"We are not politicians! We're workers! Our work environment needs to be protected!" shouted one speaker at the rally.

The Mississippi Alliance for Fairness at Nissan says in the past, the company has claimed to be neither for nor against unions.

But they said since they've started trying to unionize, the company has struck back, threatening to close their branch.

Betty Jones has been with the company for 14 years, and says she has no problem with the company itself; she just wants fair treatment.

"It's mind boggling that a company would tell you that a plant is going to close, or you'll lose your benefits if you decide to organize," said Jones. "Let me tell you, I love my job. I'm pro-Nissan, and I'm pro-union."

The vote to form the union will be held on August 3 and 4.

