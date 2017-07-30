Free school supply giveaway at Jackson City Hall

We are just two weeks away from the start of the new school year.

A Jackson City Councilman and a local attorney teamed up to help give out school supplies at City Hall Sunday.

The duo making the donations said they went to schools and saw teachers digging into their own pockets to buy supplies for students, so this was a way to help the families, but also the educators.

WLBT asked several of the children who went to City Hall to pick up the school supplies, "What's your favorite subject in school?"

Ethan Johnson answered "Math"

Briacon Lyles said he likes "Writing, drawing, and reading"

And Semaj Woods told us she "Want[s] to be a teacher and a doctor."

"One of them may cure cancer, one of them may be president," said Richard Schwartz, a local attorney who donated some of the school supplies.

Schwartz teamed up with Councilman Kenneth Stokes to help the families.

"No child can have a good education without the right tools. That's why it's so important that we're giving these tools to these children," said Schwartz.

Each family got a bag stuffed with pencils, notebooks, and other back-to-school necessities.

Plus, some had the chance to take home something extra.

"I won!" said Johnson. "I won a backpack."

Some of the kids already know what they're going to show off to their friends.

"The spots and the pink part," said Woods, gesturing to her brand new backpack.

The donations weren't just limited to school supplies.

"We're also going to have haircuts for young men, and washing sets for young ladies," said Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "They can come to my office and get a form letter that they must take to the barber and beauty shop."

A small investment toward a better future.

"Giving back magnifies a million times back, and if everyone gave something in this world, this would be Heaven on Earth!" exclaimed Schwartz.

If you missed this week's donation, don't worry about it - they're doing it again next Sunday at City Hall.

And if you need any other supplies, Councilman Stokes says you can call his office and he'll personally help out.

