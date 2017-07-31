This Morning on WLBT: District attorney's re-trial to begin today

Good morning. Jury selection is scheduled to begin this morning in the re-trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith. A jury was unable to reach a verdict in his first trial, and since then, a defendant whose case was a major component of the trial was found guilty be a different jury. Will that impact the re-trial? We'll have a preview on the news this morning.

Also today, visitation will be held for the Richland firefighter who died after a traffic accident on Highway 49. We'll have the arrangements for Noah Pate.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!