New air conditioned school bus fleet for Madison County

School bells ring August 9 for Madison County students, and about 60% of them will be riding to class with new drivers and 125 new buses.

The new fleet is rolling in on a daily basis for the start of school. The fleet will cost, $10.6 million.

For the first time, all the buses will be equipped with air conditioning, tracking devices, and special fish eye cameras.

"It is a lot of money from an expense standpoint. but we will be paying that money back over a 20 year period with our 16th section and we will also be saving money in our operations and transportation because the cost of hiring our bus drivers goes down," said Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee.

The district ended its relationship with First Student in June. That company was paid about 8 million yearly. Durham has been contracted to provide drivers for the districts school buses for a little over 4 million a year.

The new buses will cover 188 routes in Madison County in the 488 square mile school district.

