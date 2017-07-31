Man arrested on kidnapping, sex with a minor charges in Natchez after fleeing across state lines

Attorney General Jim Hood has announced the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Easton, who had three arrest warrants out of Columbia, South Carolina, for first-degree assault and battery, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and kidnapping.

Easton, of Natchez, fled to his hometown from South Carolina after the police department there posted warrants for his arrest.

With the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce located and arrested Easton this past Thursday in Natchez.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail without bond, pending an extradition hearing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.