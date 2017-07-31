Jury seated in Hinds D.A.'s trial

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler-Smith on trial this week, accused of helping a drug defendant. Jury selection began Monday in the case.

The jury was seated for this trial late Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Judge Larry Roberts agreed to a request from prosecutors that they remain sequestered for the duration of the trial.

For Shuler-Smith this the second trial on the same charges. That last trial ended in a mistrial when a juror said they knew Smith and had formed an opinion outside the facts of the trial.

Shuler-Smith is accused of helping defendant Christopher Butler with his drug trial. Last week Butler was found guilty of drug possession in the same court.

The jurors will be staying overnight at the Eagle Ridge Conference Center Raymond. They will not be allowed to bring their cell phones.

They've also been instructed not to watch any media reports, or read anything online or in social media about the trial.

The jurors paneled for this case were told over and over they need to remain fair and impartial and to base their decisions only on the facts.

Judge Roberts is making sure there are no distractions or any ways to derail this jury, as we had in the first trial.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.