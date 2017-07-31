Removal of McComb collapsed roof almost complete

Eagle Construction reported Monday afternoon that approximately 75% of the collapsed roof of the JPAC Building in the Historic District of Downtown McComb removed. The rest should be removed by Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Whitney Rawlings says once the roof has been removed, the contractor will begin working on the demolition of the east facing wall.

A larger crane will be on site by the end of the week to remove the air conditioning unit located in the northeast corner of the building.

Downtown McComb remains restricted access only to the City of McComb Public Safety Department, the contractor and its employees.

The properties in the affected area listed by Judge Brandon Frazier as condemned and temporarily condemned will remain so until our structural engineer states the buildings have been stabilized. This should be on or before August 17, 2017.

Mayor's Complete Statement:

