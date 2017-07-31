Jury Selected For Hinds D.A. Trial

Jurors will have limited contact with the outside world, this time around in the Robert Shuler-Smith hindering prosecution trial. The Hinds County District Attorney is accused of helping drug defendant, Christopher Butler with his case.

Monday we learned the jurors will be staying at the Eagle Ridge Conference Center Raymond. They will not be allowed to bring their cell phones.

They've also been instructed not to watch any media reports, or read anything online or in social media about the trial.

Jurors were told to pack a weeks worth of clothes by the judge. The last trial lasted 10 days. It's not clear yet if they will hold court on Saturdays.

This time the jurors are being handled more carefully because the last trial ended in a mistrial.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge declares mistrial in DA Robert Shuler Smith case

PREVIOUS STORY: Hinds County DA indicted on felony charges?

In the case earlier this year, a juror said they knew Smith, and had formed an opinion outside the facts of the trial. When the judge was notified of that the jury was already deliberating.

Opening statements start Tuesday morning at 9.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.