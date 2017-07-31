Sheriff:Technology may not compare to new bloodhound tracking suspects by scent

Technology, like drones and cell phone tracing, help law enforcement in crime fighting. But there's nothing like age old tools used to track fleeing suspects.

Montana is a bloodhound taking down accused criminals the old fashioned way.

"She's old technology, but she's good," said Simpson County Sheriff Donald O'Cain.

Montana is a black and tan 10-month-old registered bloodhound, the youngest crime fighter with the Simpson County Sheriff's Department.

Sunday she tracked James Windham Tanner of Florence for about half a mile through woods in Mendenhall.

Sheriff O'Cain said upon answering a call, deputies discovered Tanner and Keione Cyntrice McGuire of New Orleans in a white Ford F350 reported stolen from Carthage.

Tanner ran through the back of a trailer on Wilson Welch Road, fled into the woods and hid in an abandoned car.

"He had doubled back on his same trail and came to that car, hid in it and she made the run tracked him and got to the car," added the Sheriff. "She stopped at the back of the car and just turned her head and wagged her tail like he's here".

This was Montana's second apprehension and first felony bust. A few weeks ago she tracked a man threatening suicide.

"She followed all the way through the woods, crossed the creek and went right on to that RV and found him. And she circled around it and stopped at the front door like he's in there," said O'Cain.

The sheriff said she was given to the department by a man in Shreveport.

He said she has an excellent bloodline.

The puppy's father was famous for rescuing a lost seven-year-old, following the child's scent for seven miles through woods and swamp.

The sheriff will put Montana against a drone any day.

"When you have a bloodhound and a good one and you put them on a trail, they're naturally going to find them," added the sheriff.

Montana undergoes training runs twice a week and lives in a large enclosure between the sheriff's office and the jail.

After a successful hunt, she's treated to meat and cheese.

Montana is a playful pup cared for by her handler Vince, a trusty at the detention center.

