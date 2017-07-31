Jackson State DL Keontre Anderson named STATS FCS All-American

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

Jackson State’s Keontre Anderson has been named to the STATS FCS All-America team today. The senior defensive end was selected as a third team member.

Anderson, who was named the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and an All-SWAC first team member earlier this summer, led the FCS in tackles for loss (25.5) in 2016.

The Canton native also had 55 tackles, nine sacks and six quarterback hurries.

