Senator Cochran has co-sponsored legislation to improve Mississippi's Medicare reimbursements

Senator Thad Cochran argues that rural Mississippi hospitals are not fairly reimbursed for the services they provide to seniors. That's why he's co-sponsoring legislation that would increase the payments.

Those payments are all based off an area wage index that's set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services according to the estimated labor costs. But hospitals in Mississippi say it's not realistic. The hospital association says it puts the state at a disadvantage when paying for services.



"They reimburse less for them," explained Tim Moore, President and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association. "We may have to pay the wage to be able to staff a hospital. But the important part is that Medicare will not reimburse at that same level."



The proposed legislation would raise the baseline on the area wage index.



"Actually will bring somewhere around the neighborhood of a little over $58 million to the state of Mississippi," added Moore.



The CEO of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Health Systems said the problem is that they aren't competing for the best and brightest with just area hospitals.



"We get less from Medicare for the same patient that's treated in a New York hospital for the same diagnosis," described CEO Kevin Cook. "Then the issue we run into is, we don't pay the physician any less that treats that patient. Yet, we're being paid less by Medicare."



It's not just the staffing that keeps costs comparable. The equipment does, too.



"We don't get a geographic discount from our suppliers," noted Cook. "So, our costs are the same as those institutions. So, it only makes sense that we get paid the same."

This legislation is still in the beginning stages. It's been introduced but has a long way to go before final passage.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.