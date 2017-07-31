The Salvation Army in need of donations

It is down to the bare necessities at the Salvation Army and they are now asking for your help.

Most of the shelves are almost empty. It is typically harder in the summer months to keep them stocked.

Many donations come from schools, so when students are out for the summer, donations dry up.

Needed items include non -perishables, boxed meals, ramen noodles, rice, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, crackers, canned goods, fruit cocktail, applesauce, vegetables, canned meals, canned meat, canned fish and water.

You can take donations to 110 Presto Lane, Jackson, MS 39206 on weekdays.

