West Nile Virus claims a life in Mississippi for the first time this year

For the first time this year, the West Nile virus has claimed a life in Mississippi. One person in Grenada County died after the State Department of Health reported the case on July 24.

"We are starting to see increases in cases throughout the state, so it's important for folks to understand that they need to be taking those precautions to make sure they avoid mosquito exposure," said Dr. Paul Byers, the State Epidemiologist with Mississippi's Department of Health.

The death comes after 9 new cases were reported in just the last week, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 19.

So far this year, one case has been reported in Covington County, four in Forrest, one in Grenada, four in Hinds, one in Humphreys, one in Jones, one in Leflore, one in Lincoln, one in Madison, one in Perry, two in Rankin, and one Scott counties.

The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public.

Dr. Art Leis/Senior Scientist at Center for Neuroscience:

"I would prefer that they test every time," said Dr. Art Leis, a Senior Scientist in the Center for Neuroscience and Neurological Recovery at the Methodist Rehabilitation Center. "And all the doctors have to learn to do is just to write out an order for 'West Nile Virus antibody test.'"

The State Department of Health says only about 20% of people who contract West Nile are aware they have the virus....so even if you are not in an area where there's been a reported case, you still need to be aware of the dangers.

If you do have symptoms, they're probably flu-like; you might have a headache, fever, and muscle aches.

"One of the things doctors have to be aware of is that influenza virus typically does not occur in the summer. And these isolated cases of summer flu may indeed me to West Nile Virus infection," added Dr. Leis.

But those symptoms can worsen, especially in the elderly, or people who already have compromised immune systems.

"An even smaller number of people with West Nile will have a more severe form, that includes meningitis, encephalitis, sometimes a polio-like virus, and sometimes death," warned Dr. Byers.

On top of that, even after the virus has been cleared from your system, some people have developed long-lasting, nearly crippling issues.

"Twelve calendar months after a patient has been hospitalized for West Nile Virus infection, their #1 disabling, persistent symptom is fatigue," explained Dr. Leis. "Some patients who have West Nile Virus infection, that they develop a sustained or prolonged pro-inflammatory state. We believe this is autoimmune."

Peak mosquito season is July through October. Symptoms begin 3-10 days after the bite from an infected bug.

Doctors do want to stress, West Nile is a preventable disease.

To protect yourself, eliminate standing bodies of water; wear mosquito repellent and long-sleeved, light-colored clothing; and avoid going out at dusk and dawn.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 West Nile Virus cases and two deaths.

Dr. Leis says a group called Mosquito Illness Alliance formed in 2015 aims to find a cure to the virus.

