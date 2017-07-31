Water discolored in some Jackson zip codes, city assures it's safe

Whether it's washing clothes or trying to give her boys a bath, Carla Batlivala says she doesn't feel safe with her family using the water coming out of their faucet in Jackson.

"It has me concerned that the dishes that we wash, the water, everything like that," explained Batlivala. "I could be transmitting it to him, as well, if there some type of impurity in the water."

Neighbors reported having the same issue, but the city assures its residents the water is safe with testing being done daily.

MSNewsNow reached out to the city to see how these daily tests are done and to see exactly what has been coming through Jackson's water lines. We are still waiting on those answers.

"They said that due to all of the flooding that's been going on in the reservoir, it's kicked up a lot of the clay," added Batlivala when asked if she had contacted city leaders. "That's why things are getting ruined, but they said the water is okay to drink."

"Do you trust that?" we asked.

"No." replied Batlivala.

The city warns residents water discoloration has appeared in four of its zip codes: 39216, 39211, 39206, and 39202. Anyone experiencing this issue can contact the Water Maintenance Department at 601.960.1778.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.