Defending state champs Clinton practice and pump iron on Day 1

Monday is the first day that MHSAA teams can take the field for practice. It's another turn on the Road to The End Zone.
We'll start with the reigning 6A state champions. Clinton practiced and hit the weight room Monday morning. Cam Akers, Kam White, and Darius Maberry are gone to name a few. But the Arrows return most of the guys in the trenches.
Head coach Judd Boswell said "Try to work on a lot of the little things. Some of these guys are going to have to make plays they've never had to make before. The small, fine things they have to get better at. Defense is probably a little more ahead of schedule because we have most of those dudes back. Offense, we have to replace some parts. They're going to come along and be ready."
Clinton welcomes South Panola to Arrow Field on Thursday, August 17th.
