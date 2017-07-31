MS Department of Child Protective Serves warns parents about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars

The Mississippi Department of Child Protections Services is reminding parents, grandparents and other caregivers to do whatever necessary to remind themselves not to leave children behind in cars this summer.

Some of the suggestions from MDCPS include tying a floppy ribbon around the steering wheel, placing one shoe on the back seat of the car or taping a note to the driver's side car window. MDCPS says anything that would act as a reminder that a small child is a passenger in the backseat of their car could be a life saving, precautionary move.

Tracy Malone, MDCPS Deputy Commissioner says, "it only takes a few minutes for a hot car to cause serious injury or even death to a small child left inside. In mere minutes, the inside of a car can become an oven. No one ever thinks it could happen to them, but tragedy does happen. Whether we're distracted, running late or in a rush, or simply not be accustomed to having a small child as a passenger, people can forget."

Malone stressed that it is never okay to leave children in a car for a short time even with the windows down. Aside from the safety risk from child abduction, the heat scenario is horrific.

Malone explained, "the stakes are too high. There is no safe amount of time for children alone in the car. Kids are more susceptible and at higher risk for heat related illness and injury than adults because their bodies make more heat relative to their size and their ability to cool through sweating are not as developed as adults."

On a 72 F. degree day, the temperature inside a car can increase by 30 to 40 degrees in an hour to well above 100 degrees. Roughly 70% of this heat increase occurs in just 30 minutes. Heat stroke may occur when body temperature exceeds 104 degrees. That overwhelms the brain's temperature control, causing symptoms such as dizziness, disorientation, agitation, confusion, sluggishness, seizure, loss of consciousness and/or death.

Throughout the summer and into fall, MDCPS will display outdoor billboards statewide along with thousands of matching "Don't Forget Me" posters displayed at businesses in all 82 counties. Ribbons and reminder cards will also be given to all foster parents and local daycare centers to remind parents and caregivers to remember their tiny passengers.

The MDCPS Hot Car Safety Awareness Campaign is financed through a grant from the Children's Trust Fund of Mississippi.

