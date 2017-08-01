This Morning on WLBT: Fallen firefighter's funeral today - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

This Morning on WLBT: Fallen firefighter's funeral today

Posted by Wilson Stribling, News Anchor
Good morning. Family, friends and fellow firefighters will gather today to pay their final respects to Noah Pate. The 21-year-old Richland firefighter died last week after his pickup truck crashed into a garbage truck on Highway 49. His services could affect traffic today. We'll tell you what MDOT says to look out for.

A jury has been seated in the re-trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith. We'll have an update from the courthouse.

And the first morning of August is a relatively cool one! Meteorologist Heather Sophia will tell us what to expect this afternoon and the rest of the week.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!

