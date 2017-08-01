WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Richland firefighter Noah Pate

The funeral for the Richland firefighter, who died in a crash last week, is being held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

21-year-old Noah Pate crashed into the back of a garbage truck Thursday on Highway 49 in Florence. On Friday, Richland Fire Department officials confirmed Pate had died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Richland fireman airlifted after truck collides with garbage truck

Richland County Emergency Operations and the Richland Fire Department have put out a traffic advisory in the City of Florence between 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 Tuesday during the funeral and procession for Pate.

The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Florence and immediately following the service, a procession of over 40 fire trucks will take Pate to his final resting place at the cemetery next to Chancellor Funeral Home on 2576 US 49.

The Richland Fire Department says pedestrians may stand along Main Street in downtown Florence, but they are asking that people do not block the street with vehicles. Pedestrians are being asked not to park on Hwy 49 due to safety concerns.

VFW Post 5048 will be hosting the family and co-workers with a lunch after interment.

If you want to bring a dish to help, please drop off the food between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. To donate to the family or send condolences, mail them to Restoration Church, The Carlie Pate Fund, P.O. Box 180129, Richland, MS 39218.

