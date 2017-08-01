WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Richland firefighter Noah Pate

The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
A fatal accident on Valleydale Road is connected to an escapee from the Walker County jail.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
21-year-old Noah Pate crashed into the back of a garbage truck Thursday on Highway 49 in Florence. On Friday, Richland Fire Department officials confirmed Pate had died from his injuries.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
