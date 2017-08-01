Officers arrest Noxubee Co. man who shot child, killed girlfriend

According to WTVA, Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says a man was arrested after he killed his girlfriend and shot a young child.

Sheriff Grassaree says the incident happened near 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at 114 Cockrell Quarters Road in Brooksville.

21-year-old Kelsey Pace, of Bolton, was killed and a child was shot.

The child is currently at a Jackson hospital. The extent of the child's injuries are not known.

The suspect, Marcus Gardner, was arrested at the scene on Cockrell Quarters Road.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. (Information from WTVA)