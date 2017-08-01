SHERIFF: Child, woman killed in Noxubee County; suspect wanted

According to WTVA, Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says a man is on the run following the death of his girlfriend and young child.

Sheriff Grassaree says the deaths happened near 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at 114 Cockrell Quarters Road in Brooksville.

WTVA says that Grassaree identifies the suspect as Marcus Gardner.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. (Information from WTVA)