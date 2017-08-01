Argument ends in shoot out at Jackson gas station

An argument escalated quickly at a Jackson gas station and resulted in gun fire.

According to Jackson police, there was a verbal disturbance at the Food Mart on State Street. A man named LeRoy Roby Jr. came to the store after this argument with a handgun.

After arguing with two other men, Roby fired shots and the other two men returned fire.

The gas station was shot into as well as two cars sitting at the gas station. Nobody was inside the cars at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported and the two men Roby was arguing with left the scene.

Roby has been arrested by Jackson police for shooting in the city. JPD says they expect his charges to be upgraded.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

