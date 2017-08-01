Neshoba Co. man sentenced for downloading child porn

A Neshoba County man is going to prison for one count of child exploitation.

19-year-old Brian Lee Davis plead guilty today in Newton County Circuit Court to one count of child exploitation.

Davis was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 to serve and 30 suspended and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and $500 for investigative costs to the Attorney General’s Office, in addition to $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

He was arrested in February by Investigator Jay Houston with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit following an investigation of suspicious online activity.

Davis must also register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

