Poplarville man pleads guilty to child exploitation

A Poplarville man pled guilty to one count of child exploitation Monday.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 23-year-old Darryl Warner III, originally from Picayune was in court Monday and now faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Warner was arrested April 5, 2016, after being found in possession of child sexual abuse images of children under the age of eight.

He was arrested by Investigator Wayne Lynch of the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office and the Picayune Police Department.

