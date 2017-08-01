Sentencing postponed for physician who plead guilty in Epps case

The sentencing for a physician who plead guilty in May to bribing Mississippi's former corrections commissioner has been cancelled indefinitely.

Dr. Carl Reddix faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines and was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors said they also wanted him to forfeit assets.

Evidence shows that, starting in 2012, Reddix paid then-Commissioner Christopher Epps to secure prison medical contracts.

RELATED: Mississippi physician to be sentenced for prison bribery

Reddix's company, Health Assurance, also had contracts with county jails in Mississippi and Alabama. A Mississippi consultant pleaded guilty to passing Health Assurance bribes to a Harrison County official. An Alabama consultant pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about payments from Health Assurance.

We are working to get more details on why the sentencing was cancelled. We will update as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.