Woman wanted after snatching package from UPS driver

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a strong armed robbery case.

On July 27, Candice Gates approached a UPS driver at 929 Linden Drive in Kosciusko when a package was being delivered to that house.

When the UPS driver asked to see an id, she couldn't provide the correct id to accept the package so the UPS driver refused to give it to her.

Gates snatched the package out of the UPS driver’s hands and took off running.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

