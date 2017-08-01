"Hire Mississippi" rule passed by PSC

Mississippi regulators have finalized an effort to push utilities to do more to hire locally based companies.

The Public Service Commission voted 3-0 Tuesday to adopt its "Hire Mississippi" rule, after proposing it in May.

The rule requires regulated private utilities to keep lists of interested companies and notify them of available contracting opportunities. Utilities, though, aren't required to set aside work for in-state companies.

The rule takes effect 30 days after filing with the secretary of state. Commissioners will review compliance yearly.

Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley, a Democrat representing the state's northern district, says he believes more Mississippi companies could provide services, if they were aware of opportunities.

The rule applies to Entergy Corp. and Mississippi Power Co., private natural gas providers, and some small telephone companies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

