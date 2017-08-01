City of Jackson will to go to court over police chases

Jackson city leaders want to go to court to stop police chases into the city.

Mounting frustration over potentially deadly high speed pursuits is prompting the Jackson City Council to take legal action in the future.

"Within a few yards of being in danger of being struck myself," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba during Tuesday council meeting.

He shared his close call with an outside police agency's pursuit in offering his support of an order to go to court to stop them.

The Jackson City Council voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to legally challenge police pursuits.

The order was introduced by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

"The only thing we can do is go to court, and that's how you settle disputes through the court system," said Stokes. "We don't have to keep begging, stop coming in here when they say they're gonna come anyway. We'll let a judge make a determination".

Numerous police chases from jurisdictions like, Pearl, Clinton, Rankin County and others prompted Jackson city leaders to take legal action.

State statutes allow hot pursuit across jurisdictional lines.

On July 18, Pearl Police chased Jeanell Brownlee into Jackson during a 40 minute pursuit.

During the course of the chase, there were two accidents and several near misses of pedestrians and vehicles.

Brownlee hit a car and crashed in front of University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to Pearl Police, she was driving recklessly with a broken windshield, and drove away when police tried to stop her.

Investigators later learned Brownlee had a misdemeanor warrant for possession of stolen property in Richland, and that she was high on cocaine during the chase.

Last March, a Clinton police pursuit ended in 34-year-old Lonnie Blue being killed.

"I thought that when we had a loss of life. I said now obviously it must come to a resolve and for us not to have resolved this issue is perplexing to me," said Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps. "We need to do something other than just talk about the issue and beg about it. But our number one job is to safeguard our citizens".

Council members say current chase practices continue to endanger the lives and requests to halt the chases have been ignored by other departments.

