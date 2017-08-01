Hundreds pay tribute to fallen Richland Firefighter with funeral and procession

A true public servant who loved life and his job - that's how Richland Firefighter, 21-year-old Noah Pate is being remembered.

An emotional funeral service and procession were held in his honor on Tuesday.

Hugs were shared and tears shed as hundreds packed First Baptist Church Florence to pay tribute to fallen Richland Firefighter Noah Pate, the brave young man with the big smile and even bigger heart.

“We knew Noah impacted people," said Noah's grandfather. "We knew people loved him and he loved them, but we didn't know the magnitude of his influence.”

Pate was just 16-years-old when began volunteering with Star Fire Department. He moved on to work for the Richland Fire department. Those who spoke at the funeral remembered him as a true public servant who had a way with words.

"If you knew Noah, you had to put duct tape around his mouth to keep him silent. He was going to talk," said a family friend. "That is what we loved about him."

Pate hit a garbage truck last week and later died at a local hospital from his injures.

PREVIOUS STORY: Richland fireman airlifted after truck collides with garbage truck

The fallen firefighter leaves behind a wife. They were married back in May. Fellow firefighters promised to carry on one their brother's vows.

“I remember him saying in his wedding vows about buying you Popeye's Chicken," said a fellow firefighter. "I bet I'll never hear of you going without Popeye's Chicken because one of us will get and deliver it to you wherever you are.”

After the hour-long service, dozens of firefighters and first responders lead Pate's flag draped casket through his community as he completed his final alarm.

“So young and being right here in Richland, it is just a tragedy that really brought the community together,” said community member.

