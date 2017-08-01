Day 1 of Hinds County District Attorney's trial

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is a defendant this week in his own trial. The Hinds County prosecutor charged with hindering the prosecution of a drug defendant.

Opening arguments and testimony began Tuesday after one day of jury selection.

Robert Shuler Smith's attorneys say Christopher Butler solicited him to help with his drug case. In time assistant DA's said he grew infatuated with the case, accusing drug agents of planting marijuana in Butler's home. The DA is using justice as a defense.

"He was in search of justice and yes he was vigorous about making sure he wasn't making a mistake[ about making sure he wasn't going to put an innocent man behind bars," said defense attorney Michael Sterling.

Prosecutors are focusing on Christopher Butler's recent conviction on drug charges and this surveillance video which they say shows him acting the role of a drug dealer, toting drugs and large bundles of cash around his home.

"There's video evidence showing Christopher Butler engaging in drug activity and Mr. Smith argued that the drugs were planted?" said Bob Anderson, a prosecutor with the Attorney General's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge declares mistrial in DA Robert Shuler Smith case

First on the witness stand for the prosecution, Leland McDivitt, an investigator with the Attorney Generals office. He testified that Shuler-Smith actions were out of line for a prosecutor.

Gale Walker, a former Assistant District Attorney for Hinds county testified that Shuler-Smith fired her unexpectedly when she wouldn't follow his instructions for delaying attempts to prosecute Butler.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hinds County DA indicted on felony charges?

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.