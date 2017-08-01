Manpower shifts as half the Wildlife Management Areas manager positions are vacant

More than 50 plots of land across Mississippi are managed by the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, but nearly half of those are without a manager.

There's plenty of nature to see, but also the opportunity to hunt and fish on those Wildlife Management Areas.

"Managers are there to work with the hunters to go over the regulations with them," explained Wildlife Bureau Director Amy Blaylock.

But of the 52 listed, 25 of those manager positions are marked vacant.

That's nearly half.

Those are the folks in charge of maintaining the land, planting food plots, checking in hunters, and other day to day tasks.

"We have had a few people retire the past couple of years," noted Blaylock. "In the last six months, we've hired about 10 individuals for the WMA program."

So we wanted to know if that meant hunters would just be out there with no oversight.

"Just because it says vacancy doesn't mean that we don't have managers and biologists on those WMAs," added Blaylock.

They've been using a regional approach for the last five years. Workers will shift around according to the needs on the different WMAs.

But what about the rules and regulations? That falls on the conservation officers not the WMA employees.

"They do all of the enforcement on those WMAs," said Blaylock. "We do not have any sworn individuals as far as in the wildlife bureau."

Eleven new officers were just sworn in, but the ranks have been shrinking in recent years with several eligible for retirement.

Some of the WMAs aren't state owned. That gives them some leeway on the amount of manpower needed to manage them.

For instance, some are national forests.

