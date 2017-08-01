Construction on Highland Colony Parkway expected to take 9 months

Highland Colony Parkway, once a four-lane road, is now condensed to have head-on traffic while the area is under construction.

You can expect to see orange signs on that road all the way through the next school year. The City expects the entire project will take another 9 months before it's finished.

"Head-to-head traffic is going on right now in the Westernmost lane, and again that'll take 3 months," explained Ridgeland Public Works Director John McCollum. "And then we'll switch over to the other side."

That'll take some time, and workers have to put asphalt over everything and paint on new stripes. All the construction makes drivers like Patricia Pace nervous to take that road.

"If you're used to a separated road, where you've got two lanes going one way and then two lanes going another away, and then all of a sudden it's a two-lane road, that could be very dangerous," said Pace.

Luckily the city says so far the construction has not caused any major accidents, though the nearby roundabout has frequent fender-benders.

The City of Ridgeland is also about to start working on the Lake Harbor Extension, and they expect their Costco project could create some traffic., but the Public Works Director says to just bear with them for a bit here.

"We've got a plan on how to handle it!" assured McCollum. "Like I said, we just ask everyone to be patient. And like I said, hopefully, we can get through this in a safe and efficient way, for everybody to be happy in the end."

