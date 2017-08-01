Former MS Supreme Court Justice recovering from diving accident

Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Chuck McRae is recovering from a Scuba diving accident in Cozumel. McRae's daughter, Rebecca McCrae Langston, says on her Facebook page that her father's ventilator is out, and an MRI shows no brain damage.

His daughter says he is receiving excellent care and is out of ICU & in a regular room now but His oxygen saturation levels are still not where they need to be

She adds that they will continue tests Wednesday to see if he will go home with or without oxygen. Still no word on when he will be released.

McRae is expected to make a full recovery and is anxious to return to Mississippi.

McCrae served 13 years on the court before losing his re-election bid in 2003.

He was hospitalized repeatedly last year with bacterial infections, but recovered.

