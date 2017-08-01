Big-name union supporters speak out with vote less than two days away

In two days workers at the Nissan plant in Canton will cast their vote for what many say will have an impact worldwide, but before that happens employees remind one another of how they've felt over the last 14 years. Some shared stories of recent intimidation while other expressed how the company has failed them in the past, all tales that others seemed to relate with all too well.

"I said the benefits we have in place now, will we lose those?" Betty Jones, a Nissan Employee of 14 years explained. "He said yes, so that's a threat."

"When your doctors are telling you they don't know what's wrong with your child, that's a lot to be on your plate." Casteal Foster, another 14-year Nissan Employee, shared. "Then you have to worry about is your card going to work? Is your insurance any good?"

Actor Danny Glover, Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, and Senator Bernie Sanders reminded these Nissan Union voters they're not alone. They told workers, right now, the eyes of the world are on them and that their workforce is an inspiration to all.

"If you are able to form a union in Mississippi," said Senator Sanders. "The folks in Alabama, the folks in Tennessee, the folks in Georgia, and the folks all over this country will say, 'if they can do it in Mississippi, we can damn well do it where ever we are.'"

Nissan Company Leaders claim stories of intimidation are false. Sending us this statement:

"The UAW has again launched baseless allegations against Nissan Canton and threatened to file more. Allegations of intimidation made by the union are false. Nissan respects and values the Canton workforce, and our history reflects that we recognize the employees' rights to decide for themselves whether or not to have third-party representation.

Nissan employees have the right to know the company's position regarding UAW representation in our plant, as well as important information about the UAW. The UAW has advocated employees only hear one side of the story – the Union's side – and that's wrong. The company has the right, and we believe the obligation, to provide employees with information as they prepare to make this important decision, and we will continue to do so.



The latest UAW corruption scandal in Detroit and the history of strikes, layoffs, and plant closures at UAW-represented plants, along with the many false claims and promises made by the UAW during this campaign are among the many reasons we do not believe UAW representation is in the best interest of the employees of Nissan Canton."

Out of Nissan's 45 worldwide companies, 42 are unionized. Two of the three who are not unionized are in the South, that being Mississippi and Tennessee.

