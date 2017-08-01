2-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Rankin Co. pool

A 2-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a pool in Rankin County Tuesday night.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says Rankin County deputies, Florence Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene just before 7 p.m., but before first responders arrived on the scene the mother had pulled the child from the pool.

A deputy on the scene began CPR before Florence fire officials and paramedics arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson where she later died.

