Child in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool

A two-year-old is in critical condition after being found unresponsive from a pool in Rankin County.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells us Rankin County Deputies, Florence Fire Department, and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene just before seven p.m., but before first responders arrived on the scene, the mother had pulled the child from the pool.

A deputy was the first responder on the scene and began CPR. Florence Fire and Pafford arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson.

The child is listed in critical condition.

