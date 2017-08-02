Experience on Alcorn State's side entering 2017 season

Usually when a team begins fall camp, fundamentals are in the forefront. But when you have the experience and hardware that Alcorn State has, you can go beyond the basics.

The Braves kicked off practice on Monday, I made a trek to The Reservation Tuesday evening.

Lenorris Footman enters his senior season with the Braves. He's trying to improve on everything he can. "From being a leader to passing rating to just everything that can make me a better quarterback. We got a lot of returning guys, so we were able to skip ahead and not go back to the fundamental things. So looked real good on the first day," Footman said.

"You got guys that you're bringing back for their 5th year, and some guys that graduated already coming back, that helps out a lot as far as maturity," added head coach Fred McNair.

He enters his 2nd season leading the Braves program. I asked him what lessons he learned in year 1 with his alma mater.

"The approach of the game, one," McNair said. "And making sure these guys prepare very well in all phases. I think we lacked some of it on special teams last year. I think we'll do a lot of improvement on that this camp, and make sure we everything in line for that. Offense and defense, we just got to keep dwelling on the things that we do best."

A purple and gold offense is back that racked up 4400 total yards and 43 touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Timothy Gardner was one of the guys fueling the machine in the trenches. The Indiana native was selected to the Preseason All-SWAC 1st Team. "You got guys that know what they're doing. When the freshmen came in, they just followed in suit. Wasn't that much of a dropoff to where we had to correct a lot of things. Guys knew the standard, knew what type of play we wanted."

Playing youth on defense last season should play off in 2017.

"They're going to be fast, and we expect that," McNair said. "And that's one of the expectations that defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas always talks about with those guys: Executing and flying to the ball. I saw that yesterday, and hopefully we'll continue to progress."

Alcorn State opens the season at home. The Braves host Miles on Saturday, September 2nd.

