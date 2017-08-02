Coming up on WLBT: A toddler fights for her life after nearly drowning

It was nearly a tragedy. A Rankin County toddler fights for her life in the hospital this morning after she's found at the bottom of a pool.
An Alabama inmate who's been on the run is now back behind bars. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
A big vote for Nissan workers will take place in just over 24 hours. We'll bring you the latest on the last ditch effort to unionize.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>